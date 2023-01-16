GensoKishi Metaverse Market Capitalization Achieves $264.90 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $264.90 million and approximately $201,443.49 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 87.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00431857 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,453.42 or 0.30313157 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.00760292 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

