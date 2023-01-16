GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $172,784.65

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $264.33 million and approximately $172,784.65 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GensoKishi Metaverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00430786 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,340.71 or 0.30237978 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00769408 BTC.

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GensoKishi Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GensoKishi Metaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.