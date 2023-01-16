Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NYSE GLT opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.78 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 541,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

