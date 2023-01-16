Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Glatfelter Stock Performance
NYSE GLT opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $18.54.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.78 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glatfelter
Glatfelter Company Profile
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glatfelter (GLT)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.