Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given Top Pick Rating at Citigroup

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 520 ($6.34) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($7.01) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.82) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.53) target price on Glencore in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 602.50 ($7.34).

Glencore Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLEN stock traded down GBX 2.78 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 555.62 ($6.77). 12,667,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,312,645. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 571.90 ($6.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £71.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 572.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 537.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 494.66.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

