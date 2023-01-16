Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of CO opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $363.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

