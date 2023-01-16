Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.02. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 489.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M. Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 164,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 15.6% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

