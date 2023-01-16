Goldfinch (GFI) 1-Day Volume Hits $222,195.05

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $18.08 million and $222,195.05 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,526,971 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

