Goldfinch Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $687,874.81 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $18.47 million and approximately $687,874.81 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,531,491 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

