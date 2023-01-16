Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,470 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 3.83% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 813,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,440,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 322,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GIGB stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96.

