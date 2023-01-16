Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires 9,826 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.92. 2,111,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83.

