Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 908 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.73. 78,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,189. The company has a market capitalization of $144.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

