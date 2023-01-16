Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $47.57. 363,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,861,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.