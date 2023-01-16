Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,359,000 after buying an additional 220,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,651,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $523,630,000 after acquiring an additional 431,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $504,094,000 after acquiring an additional 554,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,268,233. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

