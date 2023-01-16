Guggenheim Lowers Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARVN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arvinas to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arvinas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.19.

Arvinas Price Performance

ARVN stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $81.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

