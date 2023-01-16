GXChain (GXC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,718.08

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $408.80 million and $2,718.08 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010026 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004787 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006131 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

