GYEN Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One GYEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $42.24 million and $89,971.23 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

