Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $41.62 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $41,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.36. The stock had a trading volume of 82,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,011. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

