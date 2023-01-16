Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2,887.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 5.7 %

MELI traded up $58.61 on Monday, hitting $1,082.92. The company had a trading volume of 65,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $908.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $874.55. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.66 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.