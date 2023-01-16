Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Purchases 17,333 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.5% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $56,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $18,128,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 44.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 616,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,155,000 after acquiring an additional 189,270 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 392.2% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 36.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $160,626,000 after acquiring an additional 150,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $375.52. 168,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,778. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

