Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,840 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Genmab A/S worth $27,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $632.12.

Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,167. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.30. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $553.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

