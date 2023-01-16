Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 10,527 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 3.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $85,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after purchasing an additional 579,419 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after acquiring an additional 244,604 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,075,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 24,855.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,844,000 after acquiring an additional 125,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after buying an additional 91,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $659.69. 27,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $265.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $746.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $582.07 and a 200 day moving average of $518.68.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($516.13) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

