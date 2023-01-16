Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 9,160 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 87,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.93. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $139.05. The stock has a market cap of $308.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

