Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,795 shares during the quarter. Harmony Biosciences comprises about 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.6 %

HRMY stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847,414 shares in the company, valued at $167,456,417.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,871,061 shares in the company, valued at $163,650,477. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,684,595.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847,414 shares in the company, valued at $167,456,417.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 817,330 shares of company stock worth $48,409,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

