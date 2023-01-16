Harmony Price Reaches $0.0176 on Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Harmony has a total market cap of $229.41 million and $44.78 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 43.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00435135 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,327.26 or 0.30543259 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,750,380,023 coins and its circulating supply is 13,030,455,023 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

