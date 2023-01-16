Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 979 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,801 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $4,984,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,085,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.51. 217,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,956. The company has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.62.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

