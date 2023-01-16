Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.00. 1,431,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,537,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96. The firm has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

