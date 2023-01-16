Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 449,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.93. 797,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,942,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

