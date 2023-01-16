Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,285 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.85. 247,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,590,245. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66. The firm has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $149.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

