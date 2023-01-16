Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

C stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,862,867. The company has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

