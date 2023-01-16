Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 42 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Security Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the third quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 5,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,112,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMO stock traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $583.84. 63,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,300. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.