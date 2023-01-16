Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 525 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. American National Bank increased its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.92. 94,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,156. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.28. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $207.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.