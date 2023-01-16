Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 146 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after buying an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %

UPS traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.15. The company had a trading volume of 92,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.