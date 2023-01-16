Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 225 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.46. 157,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,478. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $258.58. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.46.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

