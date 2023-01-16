Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 636 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,186,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,186,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,061 shares of company stock worth $25,854,798. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.51. The stock had a trading volume of 317,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,446,267. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average is $156.59. The stock has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

