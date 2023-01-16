Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 687 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Analog Devices by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 44.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.98. 66,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $180.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

