Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 691 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $24,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,624 shares of company stock valued at $100,127,414. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.62. 53,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The stock has a market cap of $343.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.10 and its 200 day moving average is $337.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

