Head to Head Review: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Global Medical REIT pays out 336.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extra Space Storage pays out 87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 16.48% 3.76% 1.63% Extra Space Storage 50.97% 24.07% 8.56%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 3 0 0 2.00 Extra Space Storage 2 3 4 0 2.22

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Medical REIT and Extra Space Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.51%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus price target of $172.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.23%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Extra Space Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $115.94 million 5.81 $17.62 million $0.25 41.12 Extra Space Storage $1.58 billion 12.90 $827.65 million $6.89 22.05

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Extra Space Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Global Medical REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

