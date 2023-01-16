Head-To-Head Survey: hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) versus BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

hopTo has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get hopTo alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares hopTo and BlackBerry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio hopTo $3.61 million 2.56 $1.05 million N/A N/A BlackBerry $718.00 million 3.08 $12.00 million ($0.52) -7.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BlackBerry has higher revenue and earnings than hopTo.

39.3% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of hopTo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares hopTo and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets hopTo 3.85% 3.67% 2.44% BlackBerry -2.41% -5.57% -3.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for hopTo and BlackBerry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackBerry 2 3 1 0 1.83

BlackBerry has a consensus target price of $5.46, suggesting a potential upside of 43.26%. Given BlackBerry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than hopTo.

Summary

BlackBerry beats hopTo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About hopTo

(Get Rating)

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. It provides its application publishing software solutions under the GO-Global brand name. The company offers GO-Global, an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products comprise GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations and Internet connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms, including Windows, Linux, UNIX, Apple OS X and iOS, and Google Android. The company sells its products through resellers, such as original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, value-added resellers, and distributors. It serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time. It also provides BlackBerry Spark Unified Endpoint Management Suite, such as BlackBerry UEM, a central software component of its secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics that provides a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry Alert secure and networked critical event management solutions; and SecuSUITE for Government, a multi-OS voice and text messaging solution, as well as BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution. In addition, the company offers BlackBerry QNX, which provides Neutrino operating system and BlackBerry QNX CAR platform, and other products; BlackBerry QNX, an embedded system solution; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based binary static application security testing platform; BlackBerry Certicom cryptography and management products, and BlackBerry Radar asset monitoring solution; and BlackBerry IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform, as well as enterprise and cybersecurity consulting services. Further, it is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. As of February 28, 2022, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.