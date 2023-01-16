Hedera Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.63 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $38.63 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00078949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00058553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023822 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,314,735 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,202,314,734.529465 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05361486 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $35,337,532.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

