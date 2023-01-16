HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

HLE has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.35 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €80.15 ($86.18). 17,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €51.82 ($55.72) and a 12-month high of €82.55 ($88.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €72.61. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

