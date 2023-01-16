Hess (NYSE:HES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $181.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HES. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $152.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average is $125.35. Hess has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $153.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Hess by 170.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

