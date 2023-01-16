holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $28.50 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $28.50 million and $135,391.26 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.00 or 0.07389770 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00078882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00057755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023671 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06211624 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $234,227.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

