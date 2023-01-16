Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Honeywell International worth $102,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.73.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.61. 113,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,900. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

