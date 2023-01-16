Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated a sector outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.89. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2,017.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $67,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.