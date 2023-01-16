Humanscape (HUM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.15 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $10.15 million and $15.32 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00431885 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.51 or 0.30315174 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00760790 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.