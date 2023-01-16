HUNT Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $57.28 million and $32.14 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00431885 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.51 or 0.30315174 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00760790 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

