IFG Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IFG Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.17. 158,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,167. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.91. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

