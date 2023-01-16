IFG Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.30. 1,643,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,057,988. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

