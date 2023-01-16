IFG Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.23. The stock had a trading volume of 194,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,167. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $427.58.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

