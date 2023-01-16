IFG Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

IFG Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MUB stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,233. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day moving average is $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $115.38.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.